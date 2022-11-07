Vice President Dhankhar greets people on the eve of Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti

New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar greeted the nation today on the eve of Guru Nanak Dev's birthday.

In his message to the nation, Dhankhar stated "I convey my hearty greetings and good wishes to the people of our country and those living abroad on the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji."

Our country has been blessed to have received spiritual and moral guidance from great teachers like Guru Nanak Dev ji, who evoked the inherent unity of mankind that is bound by the universal virtues of truth, kindness and righteousness, he added.



India earned the esteemed stature of Vishwaguru with the sagely wisdom of preceptors and masters like Guru Nanak Dev ji. He showed us the path of a compassionate virtuous life and an inclusive society. The pantheon of his Shabads and Sakhis is the timeless spiritual heritage of entire humanity, he added.

The vice president further stated "May Guru Nanak Dev's eternal message guide us on the path of creating a kind, compassionate and peaceful world."

Guru Nanak Jayanti or Gurpurab is on Tuesday. It will be observed as the 553rd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev on November 8. While Diwali falls on the 15th day of the Kartik month as per the Lunar calendar, Guru Nanak Jayanti falls fifteen days after the festival of lights on the auspicious occasion of Kartik Purnima. (ANI)

