Vice President extends wishes, greetings to medical fraternity on National Doctor's Day

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): On the occasion of Doctor's Day on Wednesday, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday extended his 'greetings and good wishes' to doctors across the nation for their 'selfless service to humanity'.

In a series of tweets, he also paid tribute to former Chief Minister of West Bengal, Dr BC Roy.

"On this Doctor's Day, I pay my tributes to Dr BC Roy, former Chief Minister of West Bengal and legendary physician, who made an invaluable contribution to the development of the medical field in India. #doctorsday," he tweeted.

Extending his greetings, he applauded the health workers for their efforts and service amidst the ongoing pandemic.

"I also extend my greetings and good wishes to doctors across the nation for their selfless service to humanity. In times of grave health emergencies like the current COVID pandemic, the doctors of our country have always bravely donned the mantle of being our frontline warriors," he said in another tweet.

He also urged people to pledge their 'unconditional support' for the medical fraternity.

"On this Doctor's day, let us all pledge our unconditional support to these dedicated members of the medical fraternity and express our deepest gratitude and respect to them. #doctorsday," he tweeted.

Like every year, the country is observing the Doctor's Day on July 1 to honour the contributions of the doctors. The first National Doctor's day was celebrated in July 1991. (ANI)