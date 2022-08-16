Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar attends 'At Home' reception hosted by Prez Murmu

New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Sudesh Dhankhar on Monday attended the 'At Home' reception hosted by President Droupadi Murmu on the occasion of Independence Day at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"Hon'ble Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar and his spouse Sudesh Dhankhar attended the 'At Home' reception hosted by Hon'ble President, Droupadi Murmu on the occasion of Independence Day at Rashtrapati Bhavan today," tweeted the Vice President's official Twitter handle.

Dhankar, who was elected as the Vice President recently posted pictures from the 'At Home' reception on the Twitter handle.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers S Jaishankar, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Mansukh Mandaviya, and Nirmala Sitharaman, and Chief Justice Of India Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana were among the leaders present.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena attended the At Home but Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was not present.

Former Vice President Hamid Ansari was also present. CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury was the only leader from opposition parties present at the reception.

A luscious menu awaited guests at the At Home function hosted by President Murmu on the 76th Independence Day on Monday.



It was the first 'At Home' hosted by Murmu, who was elected President last month.

The menu at the high tea was a unique amalgamation of Indian, Italian and Turkish cuisines.

The delectable menu included Gujarati cuisines like coconut khandvi, handvo and fafda.

The menu also included dishes like palak patta, tarbooz ki chaat, Kabuli chana tikki and avocado chutney.

The menu had Italian dessert panna cotta. It was tricolour panna cotta apparently inspired by the special occasion marking the country's Independence Day.

Shahi aloo matar samosa, baklava and pista and fennel lancha were other items on the menu.

The beverages included Moroccan green mint tea and roasted clove coffee and watermelon juice. The attendees were also treated to gulab jamun.

Earlier on Monday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag and addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of India's 76th Independence Day. The August 15 ceremony is particularly significant this year as it marks 75 years of India's independence. (ANI)

