Vice President lauds Railways for rising to the occasion with novel efforts during COVID-19

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 22 (ANI): Vice President, M Venkaiah Naidu, on Monday, lauded the Indian Railways for rising to the occasion during the pandemic and coming up with novel efforts to 'keep the wheels running and customers protected' from the unprecedented challenges posed by COVID-19, said a press release from the Vice President office.

Giving the instance of COVID care isolation coaches, Shramik special trains, and 'Oxygen Expresses', Naidu said the Indian Railways geared up its entire machinery and helped the country to effectively tackle the pandemic.

The Vice President also complimented the Railways for the in-house development and production of PPEs, coveralls, hand sanitizers and masks, and ensuring the transport of medical equipment and general goods to cities and villages.

"Due to this proactive stance, shortages of goods and food stocks have been largely minimized. Thus, the Railways have not only helped the nation to effectively tackle the pandemic but proved to be an essential lifeline in times of need," he observed.

Naidu was speaking at Visakhapatnam Railway Station after he flagged off the "Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Passenger Train" with upgraded LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) rake and additional Vistadome coaches.

Recalling his close association with the city, the Vice President thanked the government and complimented the decision of Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for heeding his suggestion to the Ministry to expedite the use of Vistadome coaches in the route of Visakhapatnam-Araku.

Referring to the tourism potential of the route which passes through a scenic, mountainous terrain of Eastern Ghats through many curves, tunnels and bridges, Naidu said the 360-degree viewing system of the Vistadome coaches will make the journey an unforgettable experience for the passengers. He also commended the Railways for the introduction of an LHB coach to the train, which enhances the comfort and safety of the passengers. (ANI)