Vice President Naidu calls for re-evaluation of Indian history, says colonial perspective distorted facts

New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): The Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu has called for an objective re-evaluation of Indian history through better fact-based research adding that the colonial perspective of India's past has distorted facts.

"Vice President suggested that the colonial perspective of India's past has distorted facts, he called for a fresh approach to Indian history, with more books on Indian freedom fighters and leaders," reads a release from Vice President's Secretariat.

He made the following comments while addressing a gathering at a book release event of 'Gandhitopi Governor' by Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, Chairman at Official Language Commission of Andhra Pradesh.



Vice President paid tributes to Edpuganti Raghavendra Rao, prominent freedom fighter, legislator and Governor of Central Provinces in the British administration. The book chronicles the life of Rao.

The release added that Vice President called upon the youth to study various facets of India's freedom struggle and imbibe lessons from the lives of freedom fighters.

"He urged them to overcome the 'divide and rule' mindset that was ingrained in the minds of Indians during the colonial rule and contribute towards nation-building," added the release.

"Lawmakers of today need to introspect and emulate the high standards set by our freedom fighters and constitution-makers. Elected representatives must remember that they cannot disrespect the parliament and degrade democracy," said Naidu. (ANI)

