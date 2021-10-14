Vice President Naidu pays tribute to his teacher in Hyderabad

New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday stressed the importance of the foundational role played by teachers in shaping the lives of children and youngsters and said that Indian culture always accorded respect and reverence to gurus.

According to the official statement issued by Vice President's Secretariat, Naidu presented an award in memory of his teacher Poluri Hanumajjanakirama Sarma in Hyderabad for his contributions in the field of poetry and literature.

"Everyone should always remember and remain grateful to their teachers and gurus for their guidance and mentoring in shaping their careers," Naidu said.

He also appreciated the awardee for introducing a new trend in Telugu literary criticism and for incorporating the views of Indian thinkers, who fought against discrimination in certain sections of the society, the statement said.

The award, instituted at the personal initiative of the Vice President by the Telangana Saraswatha Parishath, seeks to recognize contributions to the Telugu language.

Lauding Telangana Saraswatha Parishath for its efforts in preserving and propagating the Telugu language, Naidu reiterated that the medium of instruction should be in the mother tongue up to primary school or high school.

Similarly, local language should be used extensively in the administration and judiciary as well, he said.

The Vice President also released two books titled - 'Amritotsava Bharathi' and 'Sri Devulapalli Ramanujarao'. (ANI)