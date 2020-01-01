Vice-President Naidu, PM Modi extend new year greetings

New Delhi [India], Jan 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended New Year greetings to the citizens of the country and wished for happiness and prosperity for everyone.

"Have a wonderful 2020! May this year be filled with joy and prosperity. May everyone be healthy and may everyone's aspirations be fulfilled," Prime Minister Modi tweeted to his 52.3 million followers on the micro-blogging website.

Besides him, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also took to Twitter and wrote, "I convey my warm greetings and best wishes to all our citizens on the advent of the New Year 2020.

The New Year is a time for new beginnings."

Naidu stated that it is time to set new goals in life and make new resolutions. "It is a time to be thankful, a time to rejoice and a time to be hopeful," he said in another post.

"On this New Year, let us resolve to be kinder, more compassionate and considerate human beings. Let us pledge to do our best to realize our true potential, as individuals first and then collectively, as a nation. #Welcome2020," the Vice President tweeted.

In another post, he wrote, "Let us re-dedicate ourselves to the eternal values of peace, love and brotherhood and work together to build a just, equal, prosperous and inclusive world. On this joyful occasion, let us pray for the happiness, wellbeing and prosperity of the entire world. #Welcome2020." (ANI)