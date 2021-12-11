Vice President Naidu to inaugurate exhibition on 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' in Hyderabad tomorrow

New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu will inaugurate an exhibition on 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' (EBSB) in Hyderabad on December 12, Sunday, informed the Ministry of Tourism on Saturday.

As per the Ministry, the exhibition will be organized by the Regional Outreach Bureau, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. This exhibition would highlight the various interesting aspects of the paired states of Haryana and Telangana like art forms, cuisine, festivals, monuments, tourism spots etc.

The exhibition will be open for viewing from December 12 to 14 at Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University Campus, Nampally, Hyderabad.



The Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat program is a unique initiative by the Government to promote the spirit of national integration and to strengthen the fabric of emotional bonds between the people of our country.

The Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (EBSB) program was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 31, 2015 on the occasion of the 140th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who played a significant role in the unification of the country post-independence.

This objective of EBSB is to be achieved through the concept of state/UT pairing. Every State and UT in the country would be paired with another State/UT for a time period, during which they would carry out a structured engagement with one another in the spheres of language, literature, cuisine, festivals, cultural events, tourism, etc.

In the present scheme of things, the state of Telangana is paired with Haryana. Many activities in varied fields as mentioned above would be carried out by both states like learning of keywords in both languages, performing folk dances of the paired state, cooking cuisines of the other state, tourism promotion activities etc. (ANI)

