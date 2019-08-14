A Gitesh Sarma, MEA official briefing media in New Delhi on Wednesday
Vice President Naidu to visit three Baltic countries from Aug 17 to 21

ANI | Updated: Aug 14, 2019 17:49 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 14 (ANI): Vice President Venkaiah Naidu will visit Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia from August 17 to 21 which would be the first-ever high-level visit from India to the three Baltic countries, claimed Ministry of External Affairs.
During his visit to Latvia, Naidu will unveil a bust of Mahatma Gandhi in the national library. "This is a historic visit in the sense that it is long-awaited and Vice President's visit would be the first-ever high-level visit to the three Baltic countries. This takes place when we are looking forward to increasing our political engagement as well a trade and commerce engagement," said MEA official, A Gitesh Sarma, Secretary West.
"India and Baltic countries have historic connect and it is generally accepted that both have common linguistic roots notwithstanding the distance. This is sensed a lot in the Baltic countries where they feel that with Sanskrit and other aspects of Indian culture there is a closeness which needs to be nurtured and taken forward," said A Gitesh Sarma, MEA official.
"The cutting edge technology and innovation ecosystem of Baltic countries also complement India's huge market and appetite for this kind of technology," he said.
The Vice President would be accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre, Minister of State for HRD, Communications and Electronics and Information Technology, Member of Parliament Rajya Sabha Ranee Narah, Rajya Sabha MP Manas Bhunia, MP Lok Sabha Ramesh Bidhuri and other officials.
He will visit Lithuania from August 17 to 19 August and will meet the president of Lithuania. The India Lithuania business forum will be coordinated by CII from the Indian side.
Thereafter, Vice President will visit Latvia from August 19 to 20 and will have bilateral meetings with President, Prime Minister, acting speaker of the Saeima and other dignitaries.
ASSOCHAM is coordinating India-Latvia Business forum from the Indian side. Here Vice President will lay reet at the freedom monument of Latvia and will unveil a bust of Mahatma Gandhi in the national library of Latvia.
While on his visit to Estonia, Vice President Naidu will address the heads of missions' conference. The India Estonia business forum would be led by CII from the Indian side. (ANI)

