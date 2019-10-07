Vice President to visit Comoros, Sierra Leone

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will embark on a five-day visit to Comoros and Sierra Leone on October 10 as part of India's sustained engagement with Africa.

During his visit to Comoros, Naidu will hold talks with Comoros President Azali Assoumani. He will also address the Indian community living in the nation.

An official release said that the Vice President will address the Comoros Parliament before departing to Freetown, the capital of Sierra Leone.

Naidu will meet Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Bio and hold delegation-level talks. He will also address the Indian community.

Naidu had last year visited Botswana, Zimbabwe and Malawi as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral ties with those countries. (ANI)

