Vice President urges countrymen to show solidarity with COVID-19 warriors by lighting lamps tonight

New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday urged 130 crore Indians to express solidarity with "the frontline warriors in the battle against the pandemic" when they light Diyas and lamps tonight at 9 pm on the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Let us express our solidarity to the frontline warriors in the battle against the pandemic & show that 130 crore people of India are together in dispelling the darkness caused by #COVID2019. As we light the lamps, let us pray for good health and prosperity of all," a tweet from the official handle of the Vice President of India on Sunday read.

Naidu, in a series of tweets, urged the people to come together and "display our collective resolve to fight COVID-19 by lighting lamps and candles" and also asked citizens to "not be cowed down by the enormity of the challenge. Let us continue to dispel the gloom and doubts by spreading the light of hope, illumination of knowledge and the bright spirit of working together."

However, Naidu also reminded the people to follow social distancing and practice all instructions given by authorities and health experts to prevent the transmission of the infection.

Earlier, in a video message, the Prime Minister had asked citizens to turn all lights off in their houses at 9 pm on Sunday (April 5) and to stand at their doors or windows with a candle, diya and torch for 9 minutes to show solidarity with each other in the battle against the COVID-19.

This is in follow up to the 'Taali, thali' event held on March 22, the day when 'Janata curfew' was observed throughout the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reminded people to be on their terrace and balconies and clap to express their gratitude for all those who were 'working 24/7' to fight COVID-19. (ANI)

