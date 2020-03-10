Vice President Venkaiah Naidu extends Holi greetings

New Delhi [India], Mar 10 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday extended his greetings and good wishes to the people on the occasion of Holi and urged everyone to strengthen the bonds of friendship and amity that hold the society together.

"I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of Holi. This Holi, let us strive to strengthen the bonds of friendship and amity that hold our society together," Naidu tweeted.

"Let this festival break the barriers that divide us and unite us in the quest for shared prosperity, peace, progress, harmony and joy," he further wrote.

People across the country are celebrating the festival of colour with zeal and enthusiasm.

Holi is an ancient Hindu festival, which signifies the victory of good over evil. It is celebrated as a day of spreading joy and love. (ANI)