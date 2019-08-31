Vice President Venkaiah Naidu meets PV Sindhu after her historic win

Hyderabad [Telangana], Aug 31 (ANI): Vice President Venkaiah Naidu met PV Sindhu, who recently became the first Indian shuttler to win gold in the World Championships, at his residence on Saturday.

Naidu also met her parents and congratulated them for their daughter's historic win.

"I would like to congratulate Sindhu for her win. She is our nation's pride and a great inspiration for the budding sportsmen and women across the country," he said.

Referring to the Fit India Movement launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this week, the Vice President asserted that it is the need for an hour to remain fit and urged the youngsters to follow Sindhu's lead.

"It is a standing example that Sindhu is dedicated to the cause of sports. If our youngsters are fit, they will be able to contribute better to the country's future and their own future, as well. The Prime Minister's initiative of making the country fit is apt, timely and very important," he added.

Sindhu had, on August 25, became the first Indian to win a World Championships gold medal by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 in the finals of the tournament held in Switzerland's Basel.

While Sindhu and Okuhara battled for 110 minutes during the final match of the 2017 World Championships, the duration of this match was just 38 minutes.

Two days after emerging victorious, the 24-year-old met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He congratulated her and said that she brought glory to the nation by winning a gold medal.

The shuttler also met Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju, who presented her with a cheque of Rs 10 lakh. (ANI)

