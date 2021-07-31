Vice President visits Bharat Biotech's facility in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 30 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday visited pharma major Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing facility in Hyderabad.



"There is no room for vaccine hesitancy. Vaccination drive against COVID-19 should become pan-India 'Jan Andolan' with increased participation from all sections of the people," Naidu said as tweeted by Vice President Secretariat.

"The temporary decline in COVID cases should not make us complacent. We should take it as a breathing space to get our act together so that we can face any subsequent health challenges with greater confidence & commitment. The urgent task is to vaccinate all as quickly as possible," Naidu further said.

"The constantly mutating virus poses unforeseen challenges and forces us to find solutions that will save lives and protect livelihoods. We have to individually and collectively contribute to this national and international effort," he added. (ANI)

