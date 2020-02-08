Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Feb 8 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu visited the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) here on Saturday and was given a comprehensive briefing on the role and responsibilities of the command.
On arrival at INS Dega, the Vice President was received by Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C) ENC and the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivas Rao.
The Vice President reviewed a ceremonial Guard of Honour. He later held discussions with the Vice-Admiral.
An official release said that he was taken by boat for harbour familiarisation which was followed by a visit to the indigenously-built stealth frigate INS Sahyadri where he was given a guided tour and an overview on the operational capabilities and combat prowess of the Indian Navy.
Naidu also interacted with the naval personnel. (ANI)
Vice President visits Eastern Naval Command
ANI | Updated: Feb 08, 2020 22:10 IST
