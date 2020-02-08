Vice President visits Eastern Naval Command

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Feb 8 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu visited the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) here on Saturday and was given a comprehensive briefing on the role and responsibilities of the command.

On arrival at INS Dega, the Vice President was received by Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C) ENC and the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivas Rao.

The Vice President reviewed a ceremonial Guard of Honour. He later held discussions with the Vice-Admiral.

An official release said that he was taken by boat for harbour familiarisation which was followed by a visit to the indigenously-built stealth frigate INS Sahyadri where he was given a guided tour and an overview on the operational capabilities and combat prowess of the Indian Navy.

Naidu also interacted with the naval personnel. (ANI)

