Victim of Prince Raj sexual assault case accuses Chirag Paswan of not helping her despite assurances

New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): The victim of the Prince Raj sexual assault case on Tuesday said that the former Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) President Chirag Paswan did not help her in spite of repeated assurances.

"I told Chirag Paswan about my issues. Last December, he assured me that he would meet me. But there was no response from their side. Attempts were made to track me, tarnish my image and even kill me. I was called on January 14 to meet Chirag once again and he was there with Prince at his office the next day. I was assured that the matter would be looked into but I did not get any response from him again," said the victim.

Speaking further, she said, "A false FIR was registered against me accusing me of doing a honeytrap. This happened after I joined JD (U) on February 3. Around 20-25 policemen came to my house. All the evidence in my phone, camera and laptop were taken away from me. I did not get an encouraging response from the Connaught Place station either as they pointed out that nothing could happen since the complainants were high profile people."



She said that the accused sexually assaulted her in his office at the Western Court.

As per the victim, in a letter to his uncle dated June 15, Chirag wrote that the victim was blackmailing Prince.

"How can he decide that I am a blackmailer? Did the court declare me to be to one? I hope that judiciary will give me justice," she added.

Prince, who is also the president of the Bihar unit of the party, was booked in the national capital on August 9 for allegedly raping a former party member.

FIR was registered after the instructions of a Delhi court almost three months after the victim filed a complaint with the police in Delhi. (ANI)

