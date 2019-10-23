Victim's cross-examination in Tarun Tejpal sexual assault case adjourned till Nov 11

Mapusa (Goa) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Additional District and Sessions court at Mapusa here on Wednesday adjourned till November 11 the cross-examination of the victim in the sexual assault case filed against Tehelka magazine founder Tarun Tejpal.

The court adjourned the matter due to the medical condition of Tejpal's lawyer Shrikant Shivde. Now, the matter will be heard from November 11 to 14, Special Public Prosecutor Francisco Tavora said.

The woman who had lodged a sexual assault case against Tejpal was cross-examined by the defense counsel for the two consecutive days on October 21 and 22.

It was conducted in-camera in the presence of judge Kshama Joshi. The accused was also present in the court.

Tejpal, a veteran journalist, was accused of sexual assault by a female colleague in November 2013. He was arrested on November 30, 2013, and is currently out on bail.

Last week, the Bombay High Court had dismissed his plea seeking postponement of the hearing till December on the grounds that his lawyer was busy in another matter.

On September 29, 2017, the Goa court had charged him under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code, including rape, sexual harassment, and wrongful confinement. He, however, pleaded not guilty.

Following the framing of charges, Tejpal moved the Supreme Court seeking quashing of the charges leveled against him. In August, the top court refused to quash the charges and directed the trial to be concluded within six months. (ANI)

