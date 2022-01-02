Victoria Memorial to remain shut for public from Monday amid rising COVID-19 cases

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 2 (ANI): In view of rising COVID-19 cases in the state, the galleries, gardens of the famous Victoria Memorial Hall in Kolkata will remain closed for the public from Monday onwards, until further orders.

The Project Mapping Show held each evening will also remain closed for the public till further orders from Monday onwards.

"In view of the surge of infections caused by the Covid-19 virus, including the Omicron variant, and the restrictions imposed by the Government as per the Disaster Management Act 2005, the galleries and gardens of the Victoria Memorial Hall, Kolkata, as well as the Projection Mapping show each evening, will remain closed to the public with effect from tomorrow, Monday, 3 January 2022, until further orders. Visitors and patrons are requested to kindly bear with us," read an order from the Secretary and Curator of the Victoria Memorial Hall.

The West Bengal government on Sunday decided to shut down schools and other educational institutes, spas, salons, beauty parlours, zoos, and entertainment parks from January 3.

Briefing the media here today, West Bengal Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi said, "All schools, colleges, universities, spas, salons, beauty parlours, zoos, and entertainment parks to be closed in the state from tomorrow."



The government directed all government and private offices to operate at 50 per cent capacity.

"All government and private offices to operate at 50 per cent capacity, all administrative meetings to be conducted via virtual mode," said Dwivedi.

The government also informed that the flights from Delhi and Mumbai to West Bengal will function only twice a week from January 5.

"West Bengal to operate flights from Delhi and Mumbai only twice a week which will be on Monday and Tuesday w.e.f Jan 5," the Chief Secretary added.

West Bengal reported 2,590 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 13,300, as per the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With 1,913 people recovering from the infection in the last 24 hours, the total number of people discharged after being cured went up to 16,09,924.

The state reported nine deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total tally of deaths from COVID-19 in West Bengal to 19,773. (ANI)

