Victory motorcycle rally organised in J-K to commemorate 23rd Kargil Vijay Diwas

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 20 (ANI): To honour the valour and sacrifice of the soldiers who laid down their lives in the line of duty, the Indian Army is organising a victory motorcycle rally in Jammu and Kashmir to commemorate the 23rd Kargil Vijay Diwas.

The rally commenced from Turtuk on 20 July and will culminate at Kargil War Memorial, Dras on 26th July.

According to a statement by the PRO, Defence, 18 Army personnel from Forever in Operation Division are participating in the rally.





"The rally is being organised to honour the exemplary valour and sacrifice of our soldiers who laid down their lives in the line of duty and the riders, in memory of our fallen heroes will traverse through the tough terrain of Ladakh Region covering a total distance of 481 Kms," read the statement.

"The Victory Motor Cycle Rally is a solemn reminder to all the men in uniform, of the enormous responsibility that rests on their shoulders, for which they are answerable, not only to the nation, but also to the bravehearts whose sacrifice continues to guide and motivate them," the statement added.

The Indian Armed Forces defeated Pakistan on July 26, 1999. Since then, the day is celebrated as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay.

The day marks the victory of Indian soldiers in recapturing the mountain heights that were occupied by the Pakistani Army on July 26, 1999, known as the Kargil War. (ANI)

