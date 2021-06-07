Victory of public sentiment: Ashok Gehlot on Centre's decision to provide free COVID vaccination for all

New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): After Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced a centralised COVID vaccine drive, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot congratulated Congress workers and general public who participated in the 'Speak Up For Free Universal Vaccination' program run by his party in the state.

He called the Centre's decision to provide free vaccine to all age group, including 18 plus a "victory of public sentiment".

In a tweet, Gehlot said: "Congratulations to all the MPs, MLAs, Congress workers and general public who participated in the Speak Up For Free Universal Vaccination program run by the Congress party in Rajasthan. Due to your spirit, today Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to announce free vaccination for all the countrymen including 18+. This is a victory of public sentiment."



In a significant decision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced a centralised vaccine drive, saying that the Centre will procure 25 per cent COVID-19 vaccines that were to be done by states.

Addressing the nation, he said from June 21, all people above 18 years in all states will be provided vaccines free by the Centre.

"A decision has been taken today that 25 per cent of vaccination work that was with states, that responsibility will also be taken by the Centre. It will be implemented in the coming two weeks. Both the State and Central government will work as per new guidelines in the coming two weeks," he said.

He added that over 23 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been given in the country and the supply of vaccines will increase in the coming days. (ANI)

