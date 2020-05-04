Video calling facility provided to COVID-19 patients at Ahmedabad hospital

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 4 (ANI): Video calling facility has been provided to COVID-19 patients at Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, the Gujarat Information Department said.

The facility has been provided to them in an effort to allow them to connect with their relatives.

Patients were seen utilising the facility of video calling. "I have got good facilities here. I've been here for three days and I've been treated well; everything is on time including the meals and the medicines. We can talk to our families daily through a video call. Even they are pleased to know we are being treated well here. The staff is very helpful too," said Sameena Sheikh, one of the patients at the facility.

"They give medicines to us on time to time. One of my children is in the US and another one in Bangalore. Earlier they were tense as they couldn't see me. Now we can connect through video calling," said Heema Pant, another patient at the facility.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Gujarat is 5,428. Till now, 1,042 have been either cured or discharged, while 290 deaths have been reported in the state. (ANI)

