Video of dog being dragged goes viral, FIR registered in Aurangabad

Aurangabad/Aligarh [India], June 7 (ANI): In yet another atrocity against animals, a dog was seen being dragged for around 1 km by two bike-borne men in Aurangabad, police said.

"The police have registered an FIR against two people in connection after a video of a dog being dragged for around 1 km by two bike-borne men, with a chain tied to its neck, in Aurangabad went viral," Aurangabad Police said.

The same incident was witnessed in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh where a dog was beaten to death by a group of people and its video went viral.

Atul Sharma, Superintendent of Police (rural) said, "We're being told it happened in Chharra Police station limits. Details of people and place being ascertained. As soon as we get it, we'll file FIR and take action."

Earlier, a pregnant elephant had died in Palakkad district on May 27 after eating a pineapple stuffed with crackers. Forest officials said the elephant died standing in river Velliyar after suffering an injury in its lower jaw.

One man has been arrested in connection with the death of a pregnant elephant in Palakkad district here, Kerala Forest Minister K Raju said on June 5. (ANI)

