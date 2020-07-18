Video of overcrowded ambulance in Andhra Pradesh goes viral

Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 17 (ANI): A video of an over-crowded ambulance from Tangutoor village in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district went viral on social media on Friday.

In the video, an old man can be seen waiting for an ambulance. On its arrival, the man is taken aback on seeing that the vehicle is already jam-packed with several others. After several minutes of coaxing from the ambulance driver, the man was seen finally climbing onto the crowded vehicle.

The vehicle was a '108' ambulance, one of the 1,088 new ambulances that were launched by the Andhra Pradesh government just over two weeks ago that promised to "mobilize patients who need emergency care."

There was criticism on social media over the van being overcrowded with many saying that while it was good that the ambulance was carrying people to the hospital, it should not have been so crowded, especially during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

