Deoria (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 28 (ANI): A video went viral in which some men were seen assaulting two women in Mathila Upadhyay village in Lar area here.
"A dispute broke out in a family over a piece of land. Some women suffered injuries. Those people who assaulted the women have been taken into custody," Superintendent of Police (SP) Sri Pati Mishra told ANI on Wednesday.
He said that action will be taken based on the complaint. (ANI)
Video of women being assaulted by men in UP's Deoria goes viral
ANI | Updated: May 28, 2020 05:49 IST
