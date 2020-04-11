Videos of Indian Army targeting terror launch pads emerge from PoK

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 11 (ANI): Amature videos of Indian Army targetting terror launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) have surfaced, in which heavy shelling can be heard and dense smoke billowing out of structures can be seen.

The Indian Army had, on Friday, carried out precision attacks on terrorist launch pads in PoK responding to ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army.

According to sources, one structure was partially damaged at Dudhnial while two hotels in Athmuqam and one shop in Shahkot area of PoK were also partially damaged with Indian shelling.

sources said that the intelligence inputs indicate that the militants had started reaching the launching detts in Neelam valley via the Athmuqam area, Dudhnial, Shardi, Tejian, and Kel sector.

Notably, encounters had also taken place with militants on April 1 and April 5 in Teen Baihk area and Keran sector and the presence of militants was also witnessed in Dudhnial and adjoining areas.

The Indian Army took preventive measures to destroy the enemy targets with precision targeting of launch pads and places of militants camping and, prevented the further infiltration plans of the militants in the coming days, sources said.

The Pakistan Army also resorted to mortar and artillery firing from their forward posts Burzwan, Domel Mor position, and fired 40 rounds from Heavy Machine Gun, a round of Rocket Propelled Grenade eight rounds of Mortar.

The Indian Army troops also retaliated to the firing from the RC Dolak posts, Dat, Gulab manned by troops of 57 RR/53 Inf. Bde - Z Gali and fired 36 rounds of Medium Machine Gun six rounds of Automatic Grenade Launcher, two rounds of Anti Material Rifle three rounds of Mortarand 13 rounds of artillery.

No causality was reported from this firing, sources said.

It might be the strategy of the Indian Army to realise the militants and Pakistan Army that Indian troops can destroy their launching pads in order to prevent the further subversive activities being carried by our enemy, sources said.

Earlier, Army sources had said that the terror launchpad targeted by the troops on Line of Control (LoC) are in the Dudhniyal area of Kel sector which was used by the Pakistan Army to launch five terrorists who had infiltrated in the Keran sector around April 1. (ANI)

