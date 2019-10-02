Vidhan Sabha special session is to hide govt's failures: Mayawati

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Supremo Mayawati alleged that special session of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly convened on 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, is a sheer attempt by the BJP led state dispensation to hide its failures behind the curtain in lieu of counting on its achievements.

"The special session of Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha convened on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Gandhiji is not for counting its work but rather is an attempt by BJP government to hide its failures behind the curtain. Hence, BSP has deployed all its MLAs to help the flood-affected people and indulge themselves in the social cause," she tweeted.

To mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, a special Uttar Pradesh Assembly session is being held in which 36-hour marathon discussion will take place on development goals.

She also slammed Congress saying that despite remaining in power for the longest term both at the centre and states, it completely failed to realise the dream of Mahatma Gandhi. She added that Congress "Padyatra" is a futile attempt.

"Congress failed to realise the dream of Mahatma Gandhi despite being in rule in Uttar Pradesh, other states and at the centre for a maximum period of time. Now taking out 'padyatra' when it is out of power will be futile. The same condition is of the BJP. People should stay alert," said Mayawati in a subsequent tweet.

On the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday joined party's 'Gandhi Sandesh Yatra' in Delhi.

The yatra began from the Delhi state Congress office Rajiv Bhavan situated in Deendayal Upadhyay Marg and headed to Rajghat. It should be noted that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also is also likely to lead a foot march in Lucknow to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary. (ANI)

