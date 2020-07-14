Vidhu P Nair appointed India's next ambassador to Turkmenistan

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Vidhu P Nair, Foreign Service Officer of batch 2002, has been appointed as the next ambassador of India to Turkmenistan, as per the Ministry of External Affairs.

Nair is presently serving as the Director in the ministry, the MEA said in a statement.

"Dr Vidhu P Nair (IFS:2002), presently Director in the Ministry, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Turkmenistan," the statement read.

Nair is expected to take up the assignment shortly. (ANI)

