Vidisha mishap: Rahul Gandhi asks Cong workers to extend help in rescue operations

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday urged party workers to extend support in the ongoing rescue operations for people who fell into the well in the Ganjbasoda area in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha.

Expressing grief over the incident which took place on Thursday, the Congress leader tweeted in Hindi, "Very sad. Condolences to the families of the deceased. There is an appeal to the Congress colleagues to extend all possible help in the rescue work."

In the ongoing search and rescue operation, four bodies have been recovered so far.



State's minister Vishwas Sarang, who is present at the spot, told ANI that 19 people have been rescued.

Both National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are present at the incident site, he said.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.

He also said that compensation of Rs 50,000 will be given to the injured along with free medical treatment. (ANI)

