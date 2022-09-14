Vigilance, Anti-Corruption arrest Assam govt official for taking bribe

Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 14 (ANI): A team of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption of Assam police on Wednesday caught red-handed and arrested an assistant Block Development Officer for taking bribe in the Darrang district.

The arrested government official Sujit Thakuria, was the Assistant Block Development Officer, Office of the Block Development Officer, Pub Mangaldoi Development Block, Dhula in the Darrang district.

Rajib Saikia, CPRO of Assam police said that a complaint was received at the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam alleging that Sujit Thakuria, Assistant Block Development Officer, Office of the Block Development Officer, Pub Mangaldoi Development Block, Dhula in the district had demanded Rs 4,000 as bribe from the complainant for passing a running bill in connection with contractual work done by the complainant.

It may be mentioned that Thakuria is also holding additional charge of the Secretary, Dhula Gaon Panchayat.

"Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the Directorate for taking necessary legal action against the above-mentioned public servant. Accordingly, a trap was laid today by a team of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, in the office of Dhula Gaon Panchayat and Sujit Thakuria, was caught red-handed in the office, soon after he accepted the bribe amount of Rs 4,000 from the complainant," Rajib Saikia said.

It may be mentioned that the accused public servant had concealed the bribe amount in his left shoe which he was wearing.

"The tainted bribe money has been recovered from his possession and accordingly it has been seized in presence of independent witnesses. A case was registered in ACB Police Station on 14/09/2022 vide ACB P.S. Case No. 39/2022 U/S 7(a) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) against Sujit Thakuria," the CPRO of Assam police said.

Necessary legal follow-up action is underway. (ANI)