Vigilance Department arrests revenue Patwari in Punjab for disproportionate assets

Chandigarh [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Saturday arrested a revenue Patwari for allegedly possessing disproportionate assets by misusing his official position.

According to the vigilance bureau, the accused has been identified as Harish Kumar who was posted at Sujanpur (Now Raipur), Pathankot district.

An official spokesperson of the Vigilance Bureau (VB) said a corruption case has been registered against the accused Patwari.

"During the investigation, it was found that Harish Kumar has accumulated money more than the known sources of his actual income through illegal ways and his spending was more than his earning," the spokesperson said.

He stated that during the check period from April 1, 2012 to March 31, 2017, it was found that accused received amount of Rs 52,02,134 but spent to the tune of Rs 1,09,94,467 which manifest that he had spent more money than actual receipts equal to the amount of Rs 57,92,333. Thus, it clearly depicts that he earned this money through corrupt ways and spent more than his collected income or receipts.

The spokesperson further informed that a case under different sections of prevention of corruption act has been registered against him at VB Police Station, Amritsar and further investigation is under progress. (ANI)

