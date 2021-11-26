Vigilance raid at junior engineer's properties in Odisha

Mayurbhanj (Odisha) [India], November 26 (ANI): Odisha Directorate Of Vigilance recovered Rs 13.6 lakh and disproportionate assets in a raid conducted at the premises of a junior engineer in the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) on Thursday morning.

The Junior Engineer has been identified as Santosh Kumar Das, said a press release by Odisha Vigilance.

Raids have been conducted by the vigilance sleuths at 11 premises of the Junior Engineer, added the release.





As per a press release 10 Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSPs), four Inspectors, and 30 other staff were engaged in the search.

"It has been reported that the junior engineer Santosh Kumar Das has been working in the same office for the last eight years and had been involved in a number of corruption scandals. Contractors alleged that he often withdrew money from the contractor's fake signature," the statement read. (ANI)

