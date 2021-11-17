Vigilance raids at offices, premises of Magadha University VC

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 17 (ANI): The Special Vigilance Unit of Patna is conducting searches on Wednesday in the official and residential premises of Magadha University Vice-Chancellor Dr Rajendra Prasad, informed the police.



"Searches are being conducted today on November 11, 2021, in the official/residential premises of accused Dr Rajendra Prasad, Vice-Chancellor, Magadha University, Bodh-Gaya on the strength of search warrants issued by the Learned Special Judge Vigilance, Patna," said Nayyar Hasnain Khan Additional Director General of Police (AGDP), Patna.

The Vigilance Unit has registered a case against Prasad and others under section 120B, 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and PC ACT 1988.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

