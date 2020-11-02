Vijay Bainsla-led Gurjar faction to continue stir till demands are met

Bharatpur (Rajasthan) [India], November 2 (ANI): Gurjar leader Vijay Bainsla on Sunday said that the agitation for reservation will continue till their demands are met.

"We will continue our agitation till our demands are met and an order regarding it is issued by the government. We will not entertain anything less than that," Bainsla said.

Meanwhile, seven trains have been diverted due to the Gurjar agitation in Rajasthan, Western Railway said.



The community has been divided into two factions. One faction, the Gurjar Reservation Committee led by Himmat Singh Gurjar has agreed with the Rajasthan government's cabinet sub-committee on 14 points following talks on Saturday while the other faction led by Gurjar leader Vijay Bainsla is continuing with the protests.

Rajasthan government on October 26, 2018, passed a bill that increased the Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota from 21 per cent to 26 per cent. In December 2018, the Rajasthan government also approved one per cent reservation for Gurjars and four Other Backward Castes (OBCs).

These communities are getting one per cent separate reservation under the legal limit of 50 per cent reservation meant for the most-backward category in addition to OBC reservation. (ANI)

