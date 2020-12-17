Vijay Diwas: Customs facilitates export of two high-security consignments to Bangladesh

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 17 (ANI): On the occasion of Vijay Diwas, the Indian Customs facilitated the export of two high-security consignments of ammunition meant for the Bangladesh Army, at the border area here in Kolkata.

"Indian Customs, Kolkata at Petrapole, facilitated the export of 2 high-security consignments of ammunition from Ordnance Factory of India meant for Bangladesh Army on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. Director, Ordnance Factory appreciated Indian Customs for the support and coordination," Kolkata Customs tweeted.



Vijay Diwas or Victory Day is celebrated every year on December 16 to mark India's triumph in liberating Bangladesh from Pakistan in 1971.

In one of the fastest and shortest campaigns of military history, a new nation was born as a result of the swift campaign undertaken by the Indian Army.

After facing defeat in the 1971 war, the then Army Chief of Pakistan General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, along with his 93,000 troops, surrendered to allied forces, which also comprised Indian Army personnel. (ANI)

