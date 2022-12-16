Vijay Diwas: Vice President Dhankhar remembers bravery, sacrifice of armed forces

New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday paid tributes to those who lost their lives in the service of the nation on the occasion of Vijay Diwas.

"On Vijay Diwas, I join the nation in remembering the bravery and sacrifice of our armed forces, who led to our triumph in the 1971 war. I pay my tributes to the martyrs, who lost their lives in the service of our nation. #VijayDiwas2022," tweeted the Vice President.

Fifty years ago, the day marked the largest military surrender after the Second World War, as 93,000 soldiers of the Pakistan Army laid down their arms before the Indian forces -- resulting in the liberation of Bangladesh, formerly East Pakistan.



The day is observed every year as 'Vijay Diwas' to commemorate the victory of the Indian forces.

On December 16, 1971, Lt Gen Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, the chief martial law administrator of East Pakistan and the commander of Pakistan Army located in East Pakistan, signed the Instrument of Surrender.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday laid wreath at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Vijay Diwas, commemorating India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.

Earlier, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, Army chief General Manoj Pande, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and Vice Chief of Indian Navy Vice Admiral SN Ghormade also laid wreaths at the National War Memorial. (ANI)

