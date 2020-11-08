Vijay Goel, traders hold dharna against Delhi govt ban on firecrackers

New Delhi [ANI], November 8 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vijay Goel, along with firecracker traders, on Sunday, held a protest against Delhi government's decision to ban bursting of all firecrackers including green crackers in the national capital and demanded compensation for causing loss to the businessmen.

The BJP leader questioned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for imposing a ban on bursting green crackers in the national capital and said the sudden decision of state government has put the lives of many businessmen at stake.

Vijay Goel said that if the government had to impose the ban, then why did it issue the licence to firecrackers sellers to sale green crackers in the national capital two months earlier.



"Now these businessmen have already bought the green crackers and don't know where to sell these crackers. We demand that the state government must compensate these traders," Vijay Goel said.

DK Jain, Temporary firework traders Association Jama Masjid president, said that either government should compensate or buy all the green crackers from them.

Dewraj Baweja, President, Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh also reiterated the same and demanded compensation. (ANI)

