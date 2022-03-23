Vijay Kumar assumes charge as Punjab Health Minister

Chandigarh [India], March 23 (ANI): Dr Vijay Kumar assumed charge as Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister at the state Civil Secretariat on Tuesday.

Kumar, who is also Punjab Minister for Medical Education and Research, said Punjab Government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann is committed to providing quality healthcare services to the people of the state.



He sought full cooperation of the officers and staff of the Health and Family Welfare Department and the Medical Education and Research Department to strengthen the health infrastructure in the state.

The minister said that the government aims to implement a policy to provide affordable and quality education to the students.

He also appealed to the doctors and paramedics to perform their duties honestly and without any fear. (ANI)

