Vijay Mallya (File Photo)
Vijay Mallya (File Photo)

Vijay Mallya moves Supreme Court seeking stay on confiscation of properties

ANI | Updated: Jul 28, 2019 00:48 IST

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya on Saturday moved the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the confiscation of properties owned by him and his relatives.
In his plea Mallya has said that he wanted attachment of only those properties related to Kingfisher Airlines facing cases of alleged irregularities.
The matter is listed for hearing on July 29 before the apex court.
A consortium of banks led by the State Bank of India (SBI) had in 2016 filed a petition in the Supreme Court against Mallya for his failure to repay the loan amount of more than Rs 8000 crore to various banks.
Mallya had allegedly failed to pay dues to more than 15 banks.
The liquor tycoon had taken loans in order to pay dues of his now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines.
The consortium of banks had urged the court to direct Mallya to return to India and repay the loan.
On July 11, the Bombay High Court had dismissed Mallya's plea seeking stay on the procedure for the confiscation of his properties by government agencies.
Mallya had fled India in March 2016 and has been living in the United Kingdom since then. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 01:47 IST

President Kovind to visit three African countries starting Aug 28

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind will embark on his first state visit to Benin, Guinea and The Gambia from August 28 with an aim to continue the momentum of India's engagement with Africa.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 01:04 IST

Kerala unanimously stands by Adoor, says CM Vijayan after...

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 28 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday visited filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan at his residence.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 00:08 IST

PREPAK-RA Group cadre arrested; cache of arms recovered

Imphal (Manipur) [India] July 28 (ANI): Combined team of NIA, 6 Assam Rifles, 30 Assam Rifles and Manipur Police commando arrested a banned proscribe cadre of People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak-Red Army (REPAKP-RA) group with a huge cache of arms here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 00:05 IST

Visited Kargil when the war was at its peak: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that he visited Kargil 20 years ago when the war with Pakistan was at its peak and saluted the valor of the soldiers by bowing to the soil there.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 00:00 IST

ADR gets award from Maharshtra state election commission

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 27 (ANI): The State Election Commission (SEC) of Maharashtra on Saturday awarded the first 'Democracy Award' in the category of "Increasing Citizens' Participation in Electoral Process (Dissemination of information about contesting candidates to make the voters more

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 00:00 IST

Modi says India will not succumb to pressure on national...

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asserted that India will not succumb to any international pressure on the issue of national security and ensure modernisation of defence forces, while noting that the Vajpayee government had given "an effective answer" to Pa

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 23:58 IST

Maha: 400 people living in chawl in Raigad shifted after water...

Raigad (Maharashtra) [India], July 27 (ANI): Approximately 400 people who had been living in a chawl near KBK Nagar in Shelu were shifted to a safe location on Saturday, Public Relations Officer (PRO) Raigad Police said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 23:48 IST

Nagaland constitutes commission for RIIN exercise, to submit...

Kohima (Nagaland) [India], July 27 (ANI): Nagaland government on Saturday issued an order to constitute a three-member commission to chalk out modalities for the Register of Indigenous Inhabitants of Nagaland (RIIN) exercise.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 23:45 IST

Bihar: Criminal complaint filed against Konkona Sharma, others...

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], July 27 (ANI): A criminal complaint has been filed in a court here against actor Konkona Sena Sharma and some others who wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the incidents of mob lynching.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 23:34 IST

Sana Satish Babu's arrest a vindication of stand taken by Rakesh Asthana

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): A city court on Saturday sent Hyderabad-based businessman Sana Satish Babu to five-day custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case filed against meat exporter Moin Qureshi.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 23:21 IST

PM Modi met father of PVC awardee late Captain Vikram Batra

New Delhi (India), July 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met GL Batra, father of Captain Vikram Batra, who was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India's highest gallantry award for Kargil War, at the Kargil Vijay Diwas event here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 23:21 IST

Patna Court annuls forced marriage, provides relief to 'groom'

Bokaro (Jharkhand) [India], July 27 (ANI): A family court in Patna in Bihar has provided much-needed relief to an engineer employed in Bokaro Steel Plant (BSP) by annulling his forced marriage, which he had reluctantly entered into back in 2017.

Read More
iocl