Vijay Rupani chairs meeting to assess flood-like situation in Vadodara

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): As torrential rains lashed Vadodara and nearby areas creating a flood-like situation, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani held a high-level meeting on Thursday in Gandhinagar to review the situation.

"We had a review meeting today in which we have decided to send five more National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams to Vadodara. We will airlift three teams of NDRF from Pune. Meanwhile, we have installed pumps to reduce the water level and around 4500 people have been shifted to a safer area," Rupani told media after the meeting.

He also said four people have lost their lives after a wall collapsed in Vadodara.

The Forest Department caught three crocodiles which entered urban areas due to flooding in the city. Moreover, 106 roads were closed in the city on Wednesday, out of which movement on 24 roads remains stalled.

Adding to the woes, Vishwamitri river is overflowing, causing water to enter Vadodara.

In the wake of the situation, Rupani had held a high-level meeting on Wednesday and deputed two IAS officers to provide guidance to the local administration.

The Chief Minister had also appealed to citizens to shift from low lying areas to safer places, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office read.

"Reached State Emergency Operation Center, Gandhinagar, and held a review meeting with officials on heavy rain situation in Vadodara. Instructed officials to leave no stone unturned to counter any adverse situation," the Chief Minister had tweeted after the meeting.

Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Gujarat. "Strong winds, speed reaching 40-50 km, are likely to prevail over along and off Gujarat-Maharashtra-Goa coasts. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas," the forecaster said. (ANI)