Vijay Rupani collapses at rally in Vadodara; condition stable, kept under observation at hospital

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 15 (ANI): The health of Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani is stable and he will be kept under observation for 24 hours at the hospital, informed Dr RK Patel, Director of UN Mehta hospital, Ahmedabad on Sunday.

This comes after Rupani collapsed on stage on Sunday while addressing a rally for upcoming civic polls in the Nizampura area of Vadodara. He was rushed to the hospital for a medical check-up.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel updated the media about Rupani's health and said he is completely fine.



"Chief Minister Vijay Rupani fainted on stage while addressing an election rally in Vadodara today (Sunday). He was brought to Ahmedabad and admitted to UN Mehta hospital for a medical check-up. His health is completely fine and he will be kept under observation for 24 hours," he said.

According to Dr RK Patel, the Chief Minister's all medical check-up reports are normal.

"His (Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani's) condition is stable. All his medical check-up reports including EGC and CT scan are normal. There is nothing to worry about. He will be kept at the hospital for 24 hours just for observation," he said.

The voting for the municipal elections in Gujarat is slated to be held on February 21 while counting and announcement of results will take place on February 23. (ANI)

