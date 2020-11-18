Vijay Rupani condoles loss of lives in Vadodara accident, death toll rises to 11

Vadodara/Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 18 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a collision between two trucks at the Waghodia Crossing Highway in Vadodara.



At least 11 people died in the accident in the wee hours of Wednesday, Ranjan Ayyer, Superintendent, Sir Sayajirao General (SSG) Hospital said. As many as 17 people who sustained injuries in the accident have been admitted to a hospital.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has instructed officials to provide immediate help to the victims.

"Saddened by the loss of lives due to a road accident near Vadodara. Instructed officials to do needful. May those who have been injured recover at the earliest. I pray for the departed souls. Om Shanti," Rupani tweeted. (ANI)

