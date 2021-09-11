Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 11 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani resigned from his post on Saturday.
His resignation comes a year before the assembly elections in the state.
He took charge as the Chief Minister of Gujarat on 7 August 2016. He currently represents Gujarat's Rajkot West as MLA.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Vijay Rupani resigns as Gujarat Chief Minister
ANI | Updated: Sep 11, 2021 16:19 IST
