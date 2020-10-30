Vijayan has no moral authority to continue as CM, should resign: Ramesh Chennithala

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 30 (ANI): Asserting the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has no moral authority to remain in office, Kerala opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Friday said that Vijayan should tender his resignation as soon as possible.

Referring to the arrests of former principal secretary of Kerala Chief Minister's Office and the son of CPI(M) secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan in the Kerala gold smuggling case and a drug trafficking case respectively, Chennithala said that the situation is "unfortunate and unprecedented".

"The government as well as the party is in big trouble in Kerala. Chief Minister should tender his resignation as soon as possible. His former principal secretary is in jail. The son of the party's secretary is also in jail," Chennithala told reporters here.



"He (Vijayan) has no moral authority to continue remaining in the office. It is high time. He should step down so we can have a new government in the state," he added.

Responding to Vijayan's yesterday press conference, Chennithala said that both the party and the state government have no answer for the people of the state.

This comes after Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of Kerala CPI(M) secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for his alleged financial links to a businessman, Mohammed Anoop, who had been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Bengaluru in a drug racket case.

Meanwhile, former principal secretary of Kerala CMO M Sivasankar was recently arrested by the ED in connection with a money laundering case related to the smuggling of gold into the state through diplomatic channels. (ANI)

