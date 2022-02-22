Vijayan slams UP counterpart over Kerala CM's remark

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], February 22 (ANI): Reacting to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's statement on Kerala a couple of weeks ago, CM Pinarayi Vijayan said that the remark by his UP counterpart is politically motivated and it is not right to compare a State with other states.

Speaking at the Kerala Assembly, CM Vijayan said, "It is a politically motivated statement by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. I believe it is not right to compare one state with another."



While reacting to the CPI-M MLA AN Shamseer queries in the Assembly, the CM said that leaders such as Akhilesh Yadav have said that Kerala and UP cannot be compared.

He further said, "NITI Aayog has ranked Kerala as a top performer in the overall health performance."

Ahead of the first phase of UP elections, which was scheduled on February 10, the UP CM had cautioned the voters that "the state would turn into Kerala, West Bengal or Kashmir if they make a mistake". (ANI)

