Vijayan urges Shah to transfer case of Kerala students booked under UAPA to state police

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Feb 5 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday informed the state Assembly that he has written a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah urging him to transfer the case, which was taken by National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Alan Suhaib and Thaha Fazal for alleged link with Maoists, to state police.

The state police had arrested the duo for alleged link with Maoists and had charged them under sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. However, the NIA later overtook the case.

Addressing the Assembly, Vijayan said he has sent a letter to Shah considering opposition's demand in the case.



Suhaib and Fazal, two students from Kozhikode, were arrested by the police from Pantheerankavu in Kozhikode for allegedly distributing pro-Maoist pamphlets following the gunning down of alleged Maoists by the Thunderbolt force in the forests of Palakkad.

The duo had claimed that they are CPI(M) workers.

On Tuesday, the opposition including the Congress and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) had staged a walkout and slammed Vijayan for not interfering into the matter.

The opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and IUML leader MK Muneer had demanded that Kerala Chief Minister should ask the Centre to transfer back the case to state police. (ANI)

