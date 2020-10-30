Vijayawada: Andhra Police band display at Police Commemoration Week

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 30 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh Police Band performance was held on Thursday as part of the Police Commemoration Week - 2020 at PWD Grounds, Vijayawada.



State Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney was the chief guest at the event.

DGP Gautam Sawang, AMD Imtiaz, the Krishna district collector, and higher officials of the police department attended the occasion.

Police organised a series of programmes for 10 days to mark Police Commemoration Day on October 21. (ANI)

