Vijayawada: Home guards wife died in gun misfire

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 12 (ANI): A wife of a home guard died recently in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada when a gun misfired at his residence.



Surya Ratnaprabha, the wife of a home guard named Vivek, died at around 2 am last night when a gun accidentally misfired. Vinod, an assistant to an Assistant Superintendent of Police, had mistakenly taken ASP's gun to his home and while he was showing the gun to his wife, it misfired. Consequently, Ratnaprabha died on the spot.

A case has been registered by the Bhavanipuram Police and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

