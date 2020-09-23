Vijayawada man duped of Rs 20 lakh by fraudster posing as MP's brother

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 23 (ANI): A businessman was allegedly duped of Rs 20 lakh by a fraudster posing as the brother of a Member of the Parliament here.

The victim Dudala Srinivas Rao in his complaint to police alleged that he had given money to Kesineni Ramesh in order to get his land deal settled.

"He took money not only for his land deal but also for his personal use I gave him Rs 4 lakhs for his I-T return and Rs 16 lakhs for the registration of the land. He later gave me two cheques to return my money, but when I deposited those checks they got bounced. After inquiry I found out that he has a criminal background and cheated many others. When I later approached him, he abused me and threatened me. Later, I lodged a complaint with the police," said Rao said in a recorded video.





A case has been registered and the investigation into the matter is underway.

"We have registered a cheating case under the Section 420 of Indian Penal Code and initiated an investigation. We do not know whether he is really the brother of the MP or not. We will go to his place and inquire about him," said Anusha, Krishna Lanka Sub-Inspector. (ANI)

