Vijayawada: Man gets 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping his minor step-daughter

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Dec 3 (ANI): A special POCSO court here on Monday sentenced a 50-year-old man to 20-year of rigorous imprisonment for molesting his minor stepdaughter.

The convict Saikam Krishnarao was living with a woman, who was separated from her husband.

He made a family with her, while the woman's son was studying at ITI at Vijayawada. The daughter was studying in Class X at Uyyuru at her grandmother's place.

However, the girl came to her mother on December 27, 2017, due to her ill-health. On January 27, 2018, Krishnarao found the girl alone at the house and raped her. (ANI)

