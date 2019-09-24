Vijayawada: Onion prices touch Rs 60 in private markets

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Onion prices in Vijayawada have touched an all-time high, as it is being sold at Rs 47 per kg in the government-organised Rytu Bazaars (local market) while being sold at Rs 60 in the private markets.

The state receives its regular supply from Maharashtra which is receiving incessant rainfall, leading to a shortage in the supply. This has contributed to the escalation in the sale price of the commodity.

Speaking to ANI, Estate Officer, Rytu Bazar, Chandramohan said, "We used to receive onions from Kurnool and Maharashtra. Now the yield from Maharashtra has stopped due to heavy rains. Almost five tonnes of onion were received daily."

"Although we don't have any shortage at present, the rates are expected to remain high. Once the supply gets restored, the rates might drop. It is expected that the situation will return to normalcy within 15 to 20 days", the officer added.

Commenting on the same, Lakshman Rao, a vendor stated, "The prices are increasing since last 20 days as there is insufficient yield due to rains and floods in the upper areas. We were selling the onions at a rate of Rs 35 and now the rates have shot up to Rs 47 as no stock was received during the weekend."

The purchasing power of the middle class has been severely hit by the market fluctuation which has led them to make their purchase accordingly.

A customer named Ashok said, "The rates are very high and it is difficult for the middle-class people like us to make the purchase. Just a few days ago I bought them at half of the current price."

"Earlier we used to buy four to five kilograms in an instance but now we are forced to adjust our purchase", another customer affirmed.

Meanwhile, Marketing Minister of the state, M Venkata Ramana on Monday held a review meeting on the escalating prices where he ordered the officials to procure yield from Maharashtra with an immediate effect.

He also asked the officials to identify malpractices causing the escalation in the cost by hiding stock and creating artificial shortages. (ANI)

